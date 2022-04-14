Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the financial services sector:

Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) - P/E: 9.37 TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) - P/E: 6.98 GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) - P/E: 7.63 Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) - P/E: 7.44 Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) - P/E: 4.08

Bank Bradesco has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.49, which has decreased by 5.77% compared to Q3, which was 0.52. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.11%, which has increased by 0.1% from 1.01% last quarter.

TriplePoint Venture Gwth saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.32 in Q3 to $0.42 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.58%, which has increased by 0.52% from 8.06% last quarter.

GAMCO Investors's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.71, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.09. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.71%, which has increased by 0.12% from last quarter's yield of 0.59%.

Intercorp Financial Servs's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.6, whereas in Q3, they were at 4.76. Voya Financial's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.9, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.36. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.16%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 1.17% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.