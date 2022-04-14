 Skip to main content

Here's Why Atomera Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2022 10:29am   Comments
  • Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOMannounced the success of its Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with a semiconductor company that it had entered in 2021. 
  • Atomera is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company.
  • The JDA included a manufacturing license enabling Atomera's customer to build Mears Silicon Technology (MST) wafers on an epitaxial deposition (Epi) tool in their factory. 
  • Officially reaching this milestone results in Atomera recognizing revenue related to it in Q1 2022.
  • MST is a quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in semiconductor devices, shrinking die sizes and reducing costs.
  • When successfully integrated, MST can deliver up to a full node of power and performance improvement within the same geometry.
  • Price Action: ATOM shares traded higher by 10.1% at $11.64 on the last check Thursday.

