Here's Why Atomera Shares Are Trading Higher Today
- Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) announced the success of its Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with a semiconductor company that it had entered in 2021.
- Atomera is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company.
- The JDA included a manufacturing license enabling Atomera's customer to build Mears Silicon Technology (MST) wafers on an epitaxial deposition (Epi) tool in their factory.
- Officially reaching this milestone results in Atomera recognizing revenue related to it in Q1 2022.
- MST is a quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver significantly better performance in semiconductor devices, shrinking die sizes and reducing costs.
- When successfully integrated, MST can deliver up to a full node of power and performance improvement within the same geometry.
- Price Action: ATOM shares traded higher by 10.1% at $11.64 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas