 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Has Not Completely Halted Production As Widely Believed: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2022 9:02pm   Comments
Share:
Nio Has Not Completely Halted Production As Widely Believed: Report

Nio Inc’s (NYSE: NIO) production lines are partially running over weekdays and completely halted only on weekends due to supply snarls, CnEVpost reported on Wednesday. 

What Happened: The U.S.-listed electric vehicle maker had last week announced a production halt over supply disruptions to auto parts and the market believed it was a complete shutdown.

Shanghai-based Nio had last week reportedly said it had suspended production as its supply chain partners in Jilin, Jiangsu and other locations were yet to resume operations after getting hit in March.

But according to Nomura analyst Martin Heung, who talked to Nio management, the company has halted production only on weekends and is running its assembly lines on a limited scale on weekdays, CnEVpost reported.

Nio and Nomura did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

See Also: Analyst Sees Tesla Taking 8% Volume Hit In Q2 From China COVID-19 Lockdowns

Why It Matters: Nio’s bigger rival Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLAGiga Shanghai factory has been shut since the start of this month amid citywide lockdowns in China to curb the spread of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Loup Ventures founder-analyst Gene Munster has estimated Tesla’s volume could take a hit of 8% in the second quarter due to those snags.

German automaker Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY), which has a large market share in China, has paused production at its Anting and Changchun plants.

Price Action: Nio stock closed 4.9% higher at $20.4 a share on Wednesday.

Photo courtesy: Nio

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Is Nio Stock Headed Up To $40 Or Back Down To $16? Here's What The Technicals Show
Taiwan Suffers Fallout From China COVID-19 Lockdowns As 11 Firms Said To Suspend Production
Why Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Are Struggling In Hong Kong Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
NIO Whale Trades For April 12
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of March Inflation Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chinese EV Stocks electric vehicles EVs Martin HuengNews Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com