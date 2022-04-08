 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Giga Shanghai Said To Remain Shut Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2022 4:33am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Giga Shanghai Said To Remain Shut Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) key manufacturing plant Giga Shanghai remained shut on Friday amid citywide lockdowns in China due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday, citing local media.

What Happened: Austin, Texas-based Tela on Monday temporarily suspended production for at least a day at its Shanghai factory.

Tesla did not respond to Benzinga’s request for comment at press time.

A record 21,000 new Covid were reported in Shanghai on Friday, as per Reuters. 

See Also: Tesla Said To Be Suspending Giga Shanghai Production Again As China Tightens Pandemic Curbs

Tesla is not alone. German automaker Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY) has also been forced to keep its factory shut for the entire week as well. 

“The situation is unchanged: our factories in Anting and Changchun will remain closed on Friday,” a Volkswagen executive told Benzinga.

Volkswagen had initially planned ​​to suspend production at its factory in Anting, Shanghai, and Changchun, Jilin from April 1-5.

Why It Matters: China is a key market for Tesla. Giga Shanghai accounted for more than half of Tesla's global deliveries in 2021. Elon Musk has opened two back-to-back manufacturing facilities — Giga Berlin and Giga Shanghai— which are expected to help lift production.

See Also: Volkswagen China To Idle Shanghai Factory, Extends Pause In Changchun Plants Amid COVID-19 Curbs

Volkswagen on the other hand is among the most successful legacy players in China.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 1.1% higher at $1,057.3 a share on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Nio Down 6%, Xpeng Falls 5.8% In Hong Kong Today: What's Driving The EV Stocks Down?
BREAKING: Elon Musk Gives Cybertruck Update At 'Cyber Rodeo' Event
Dogecoin Sees Sudden Spike As Tesla Features Mascot At 'Cyber Rodeo' Event
Tesla's Lead Times Longer Than Ford, GM Due To This Reason, Says Munster
How Elon Musk May Have Just Reignited His War With The SEC
All The Run-Ins Elon Musk Has Had With The SEC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 electric vehicles EVs Giga ShanghaiNews Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com