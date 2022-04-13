Airgain Stock Surges Afterhours On Securing Multi-Million Dollar Contract
- Airgain Inc’s (NASDAQ: AIRG) AirgainConnect AC-HPUE has been selected by a major US-based water utility company to improve the connectivity of its fleet. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The utility plans to equip its 3,000-plus vehicle fleet with the roof-mounted antenna modem to enable optimum connectivity, even in remote and difficult environments.
- The multimillion-dollar contract will be deployed through the end of the year.
- Airgain’s customer, after dealing with unstable connections with its service vehicles for years, decided to upgrade to a high-power solution that included an AirgainConnect AC-HPUE.
- Price Action: AIRG shares are trading higher by 18.70% at $8.31 during the post-market session on Wednesday.
