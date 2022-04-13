 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Airgain Stock Surges Afterhours On Securing Multi-Million Dollar Contract
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 5:08pm   Comments
Share:
Airgain Stock Surges Afterhours On Securing Multi-Million Dollar Contract
  • Airgain Inc’s (NASDAQ: AIRG) AirgainConnect AC-HPUE has been selected by a major US-based water utility company to improve the connectivity of its fleet. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The utility plans to equip its 3,000-plus vehicle fleet with the roof-mounted antenna modem to enable optimum connectivity, even in remote and difficult environments.
  • The multimillion-dollar contract will be deployed through the end of the year.
  • Airgain’s customer, after dealing with unstable connections with its service vehicles for years, decided to upgrade to a high-power solution that included an AirgainConnect AC-HPUE.
  • Price Action: AIRG shares are trading higher by 18.70% at $8.31 during the post-market session on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIRG)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
93 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Airgain: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com