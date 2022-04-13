 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Norwegian Cruise Line Launches NFT Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2022 11:12am   Comments
Share:
Norwegian Cruise Line Launches NFT Collection
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) has launched its NCL Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace.
  • Global travelers and brand aficionados can win or purchase NFTs showcasing the art and inspiration for NCL's newest vessels, Norwegian Prima and Viva.
  • The collection was created by Manuel Di Rita, , widely known as "Peeta," an Italian artist.
  • One of the art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of $2,500, with the remaining NFTs to be sold for prices beginning at $250.
  • The winner will be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima's U.S. inaugural voyages.
  • All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America. 
  • Price Action: NCLH shares are trading higher by 5.22% at $21.26 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NCLH)

Cruise Stocks Get A Headline Pop: PreMarket Prep Breaks It Down
Norwegian Cruise Line Whale Trades For April 05
Cruise Line Stocks Rally On Report From Carnival
Why Carnival, Royal Caribbean And Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Are Rising Today
Norwegian Cruise Line, Huna Totem Partner To Develop Berthing Facilities
Expert Ratings For Norwegian Cruise Line
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com