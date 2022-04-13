Norwegian Cruise Line Launches NFT Collection
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) has launched its NCL Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace.
- Global travelers and brand aficionados can win or purchase NFTs showcasing the art and inspiration for NCL's newest vessels, Norwegian Prima and Viva.
- The collection was created by Manuel Di Rita, , widely known as "Peeta," an Italian artist.
- One of the art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of $2,500, with the remaining NFTs to be sold for prices beginning at $250.
- The winner will be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima's U.S. inaugural voyages.
- All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America.
- Price Action: NCLH shares are trading higher by 5.22% at $21.26 on the last check Wednesday.
