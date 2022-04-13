Norwegian Cruise Line Today Opens for Auction and Sale Cruise Industry's First NFT Collection.  

- Travelers Can Now Own a Piece of Norwegian's Groundbreaking New Prima Ship Class -
MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today launched its NCL NFT marketplace, allowing global travelers and brand aficionados to own a piece of history with their win or purchase of NFTs which showcase the art and inspiration for NCL's newest vessels, Norwegian Prima and Viva.
The launch is a first for both NCL and the cruise industry, and adds to the Brand's legacy of pioneering firsts.
The collection was created by Manuel Di Rita, widely known as "Peeta," the Italian artist who designed the hull art on the record-breaking Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva. The six pieces in the collection can be found at https://nft.ncl.com.
One of the art pieces will be auctioned at the starting rate of USD$2,500, with the remaining NFTs to be sold for prices beginning at USD$250. The winner of the auction will also be awarded a balcony stateroom on one of Norwegian Prima's U.S. inaugural voyages, setting sail from Miami.
All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America. Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a network of leaders who expand opportunity for children.
Launching August 2022, Norwegian Prima will offer voyages to Northern Europe from Amsterdam; and Copenhagen, Denmark beginning Sept. 3; and Caribbean itineraries from Galveston, Texas; Miami and Orlando, Fla. beginning Oct. 27.
For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line or to book a cruise, please visit www.ncl.com or call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or contact a travel professional.
For Norwegian Prima's press kit and assets, click here.
SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.