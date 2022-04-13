 Skip to main content

Why BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 13, 2022 9:17am   Comments
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track status to Bria-IMT for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

Bria-IMT is a cell-based immunotherapy designed to selectively destroy tumor cells without harming the normal cells.

BriaCell is currently enrolling and dosing advanced breast cancer patients in a Phase 1/2a study of Bria-IMT with Incyte's checkpoint inhibitor, retifanlimab, and its immunomodulator, epacadostat in a collaboration with Incyte. The Fast Track designation will apply to patients with metastatic breast cancer. Fast Track improves the speed and frequency of communication with the FDA.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer.

BCTX 52-Week Range: $2.81 - $12.47

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 12.1% at $11.11 at publication time.

