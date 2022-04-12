 Skip to main content

nextmarkets Partners With Nuvei For Global Expansion
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 3:22pm   Comments
  • Nuvei Corp (TSX: NVEI) (NASDAQ: NVEI) has partnered with nextmarkets, one of Europe's commission-free online brokers.
  • Nuvei's proprietary payment platform will help solidify nextmarkets' capabilities in the markets they already operate in and power their expansion outside of Europe.
  • Leveraging Nuvei's more than 530 alternative payment methods and local acquiring in 46 markets, nextmarkets will be able to facilitate seamless pay-ins and pay-outs for their customers with a payment method of their choice.
  • Price Action: NVEI shares are trading lower by 1.11% at $65.00 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

