nextmarkets Partners With Nuvei For Global Expansion
- Nuvei Corp (TSX: NVEI) (NASDAQ: NVEI) has partnered with nextmarkets, one of Europe's commission-free online brokers.
- Nuvei's proprietary payment platform will help solidify nextmarkets' capabilities in the markets they already operate in and power their expansion outside of Europe.
- Leveraging Nuvei's more than 530 alternative payment methods and local acquiring in 46 markets, nextmarkets will be able to facilitate seamless pay-ins and pay-outs for their customers with a payment method of their choice.
- Price Action: NVEI shares are trading lower by 1.11% at $65.00 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.