Boeing Delivers 95 Aircraft In Q1
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has booked gross orders for 53 aircraft and delivered 41 airplanes in March 2022.
- Boeing moved orders for 141 of its airplanes into accounting limbo due to the war in Ukraine and international sanctions against Russia, meaning it no longer expects the jets to be delivered, writes Reuters.
- The March month deliveries included 34 of its 737 MAX single-aisle jets, two 767 freighters, and a 777 freighter.
- The March deliveries were almost double the 22 aircraft delivered in February and an improvement from 29 a year ago.
- The year-to-date deliveries stood at 95 aircraft, with gross orders at 167.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.62% at $176.12 on the last check Tuesday.
