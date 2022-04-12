 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Lucid Group Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2022 9:48am   Comments
Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company unveiled its new Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance model and announced that deliveries of the Lucid Air Grand Touring have commenced. 

The new Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance offers 1,050 horsepower and accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds. 

Lucid said Air Grand Touring customer deliveries are already in progress and the company expects to begin delivering the Performance model in June. 

Lucid offers the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market. The company's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience.

LCID 52-Week Range: $16.12 - $57.75

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 2.39% at $22.21 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Retail Sales Movers Trading Ideas

