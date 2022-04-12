 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 12, 2022: Veru, Kohl's Corporation, BioCardia, And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 12, 2022 9:25am   Comments
Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: ATNM) shares are trading 24.4% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session with a trading volume of over 1.9 million as Actinium announced an agreement with Immedica Pharma AB for Iomab-B – a drug being developed for gene and cell therapies.

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) shares are trading 5.7% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session as Franchise Group Inc entered a $9-billion offer to acquire the department store chain.

BioCardia Inc (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares are trading 22.8% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session with a trading volume of over 9.3 million as BioCardia announced FDA approval for NK1R+ mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of COVID-19 complications.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) shares continue to rip higher into Tuesday’s pre-market session as the company announced its novel COVID-19 drug candidate reduced deaths by 55% in hospitalized patients in an interim analysis of the Phase 3 study. Analysts at HC Wainwright & Co maintained Veru with a Buy rating and increased the price target from $21 to $24.
Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares are trading 14.8% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session with a trading volume of over 2 million as the company submitted a BLA to the FDA for pegzilarginase for the treatment of arginase 1 deficiency.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) shares are trading 16.2% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session with a trading volume of over 2 million as the company announced a publication confirming fadraciclib suppresses MCL1 and synergizes with venetoclax in chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are trading 3.47% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session as analysts at Keybanc maintained Nvidia with an overweight rating, and lowered the price target from $350 to $310.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) shares are trading 130.0% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session with a volume of over 2.4 million as the company reported clinical results of its collaboration with the Netherlands cancer institute on the anti-cancer activity of its Protein Phosphatase 2A Inhibitor LB-100.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading 1.38% higher during Tuesday’s pre-market session as Bloomberg reports that the company is working to develop new sleep, women’s health, and fitness features for its products.

