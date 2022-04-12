 Skip to main content

Hyzon Motors Appoints Samuel Chong As Finance Head
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 9:04am   Comments
  • Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has appointed Samuel Chong as its Chief Financial Officer, effective April 12, 2022.
  • Chong will succeed Mark Gordon, who has served as Hyzon's CFO since August 2020.
  • Chong has served as the Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations at Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) and as Treasurer of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO).
  • He holds both a BA in Economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
  • Price Action: HYZN shares are trading higher by 2.94% at $5.25 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

