Hyzon Motors Appoints Samuel Chong As Finance Head
- Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has appointed Samuel Chong as its Chief Financial Officer, effective April 12, 2022.
- Chong will succeed Mark Gordon, who has served as Hyzon's CFO since August 2020.
- Chong has served as the Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations at Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) and as Treasurer of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ: GOGO).
- He holds both a BA in Economics and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
- Price Action: HYZN shares are trading higher by 2.94% at $5.25 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
