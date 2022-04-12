 Skip to main content

Bosch Halts Production At Two China Plants: Reuters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2022 7:14am   Comments
  • German auto parts supplier Bosch has halted production in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Changchun following COVID-19 curbs, Reuters reported.
  • Bosch has closed shutters at a Thermotechnology factory in Shanghai and an automotive components site in Changchun in northeastern Jilin province.
  • The report noted two other plants in Shanghai and Taicang city are in closed-loop operations, with the workers in isolation from the society.
  • The sudden surge in COVID-19 cases across China has forced the government to impose strict lockdowns to curb the spread, affecting economic activities.
  • The report noted companies like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY), and Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) were among automakers feeling the pinch of the economic restrictions.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares are down 0.40% at $972.00 in pre-market on the last check Tuesday.

