Blink's European Subsidiary Obtains Grant For Energy Management Development
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 3:14pm   Comments
  • Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) (NASDAQ: BLNKW) European subsidiary, Blue Corner, has secured a €450,000 grant to develop its energy management services from Flanders Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO).
  • VLAIO is a government agency that finances strategic and industrial research. The grant is a part of the Hub for Urban Mobility and Renewable Energy (HUME) project launched by Blue Corner in collaboration with key knowledge partners in the region.
  • The VLAIO funding marks a significant step in the company's efforts to develop advanced technology and offer energy management solutions.
  • Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 1.04% at $25.31 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: News Small Cap

