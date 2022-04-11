Blink's European Subsidiary Obtains Grant For Energy Management Development
- Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) (NASDAQ: BLNKW) European subsidiary, Blue Corner, has secured a €450,000 grant to develop its energy management services from Flanders Innovation and Entrepreneurship (VLAIO).
- VLAIO is a government agency that finances strategic and industrial research. The grant is a part of the Hub for Urban Mobility and Renewable Energy (HUME) project launched by Blue Corner in collaboration with key knowledge partners in the region.
- The VLAIO funding marks a significant step in the company's efforts to develop advanced technology and offer energy management solutions.
- Price Action: BLNK shares are trading higher by 1.04% at $25.31 on the last check Monday.
