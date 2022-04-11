 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2022 10:49am   Comments
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the healthcare sector:

  1. Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) - P/E: 7.53
  2. uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) - P/E: 2.61
  3. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) - P/E: 8.72
  4. Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) - P/E: 1.83
  5. Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) - P/E: 5.46

Dynatronics has reported Q2 earnings per share at $-0.09, which has decreased by 550.0% compared to Q1, which was 0.02. Most recently, uniQure reported earnings per share at $0.17, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $-0.79. This quarter, Novartis experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.71 in Q3 and is now $1.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.54%, which has increased by 0.3% from 2.24% last quarter.

Ovid Therapeutics's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $-0.38, whereas in Q3, they were at -0.17. Global Cord Blood has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.17, which has increased by 6.25% compared to Q2, which was 0.16.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

