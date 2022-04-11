Aerojet Rocketdyne Bags RL10 Engine Contract From United Launch Alliance
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE: AJRD) has secured an RL10 contract to deliver 116 RL10C-X engines for its Vulcan Centaur rocket from United Launch Alliance (ULA), a Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) and Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) JV company. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The new engines will support ULA as it works to fulfill its commitments under a contract it recently received from Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) as part of the largest commercial launch contract, to support the launch of its Kuiper satellite constellation.
- The RL10 engine currently powers the upper stages of ULA's Atlas V and Delta IV launch vehicles and will soon begin supporting ULA's Vulcan Centaur and NASA's Space Launch System.
- Price Action: AJRD shares are trading higher by 1.01% at $42.52 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.