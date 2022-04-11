 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ahead Of Planned Tesla Entry, Indians Are Buying More Electric Vehicles Than Ever

Navdeep Yadav , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 11, 2022 7:10am   Comments
Share:
Ahead Of Planned Tesla Entry, Indians Are Buying More Electric Vehicles Than Ever

Amid the skyrocketing fuel prices in India, the recent data from FADA, the apex Indian automobile dealers body, shows a major shift toward the electric vehicles in the country.

The electric vehicle retail sales in the country witnessed over a three-fold jump in the last fiscal year.

According to FADA, the total EV retail sales reached 429,217 units in 2021-22, a rise of three-fold compared to 134,821 units in the financial year 2020-21.

One of the largest Indian automobile companies with a strong global presence, Tata Motors Limited ADR (NYSE: TTM) led the EV segment with retails of 15,198 units and the largest market share of 85.37% in the vertical.

British automotive marque’s Indian counterpart MG Motor India bagged the second place with sales of 2,045 units last fiscal with a market share of 11.49%. Auto giants Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India retailed 94 and 184 units, respectively, in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the two-wheeler electric vehicle segment saw a rapid spark and grew over five-fold in the last fiscal alone. Hero Electric led the segment with a 28.23% share in the domestic market, followed by Okinawa Autotech at 20%.

With the rising interest in electric vehicles in India, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is also gearing up for its launch in the country. The company has already set up its subsidiary with the name of Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited. CEO Elon Musk has suggested the EV maker is facing difficulting navigating the regulations in the country.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: APPL) supplier Foxconn is also slated to make electric vehicles in India for its partner Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), according to a report from India's Economic Times.

SEE ALSO: This Indian Billionaire Outperformed Elon Musk Last Year In Wealth Growth — Now, His Companies Are Also Fetching Multibagger Returns For Investors In 2022

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Western Sanctions On Russia Jeopardizes Satellite Launches To Space: Reuters
Tesla Getting Into Lithium Mining Is True 'Vertical Integration,' Says Gene Munster
Why Twitter Shares Are Plunging Today
Elon Musk Calls Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard 'Pure Poison'
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Says 'Bitcoin Mining Is Going To Save The World'
Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Down Over 8% In Hong Kong Today: What's Behind The EV Slide?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs IndiaNews Retail Sales Global Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com