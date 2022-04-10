Elon Musk Wants to Delete 'W' From Twitter, And His Followers Can't Stop Talking About It

After joining the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) board, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk seems to have had quite a busy Sunday posting on Twitter.

What Happened: In a series of tweets on Sunday, Musk came up with suggestions regarding the Twitter Blue subscriptions, ads on Twitter pages, and making Twitter's San Francisco headquarters a homeless shelter.

In one of his tweets, Musk asked in a poll if the letter "w" should be removed from "Twitter."

Delete the w in twitter? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

On the poll, he left it with only two options: "yes" and "of course."

The resulting word ‘Titter’ left a lot of his followers to talk about its meaning, and Musk’s post flourished with memes.

Also Read: Elon Musk Pushes Dogecoin Payment Option For Twitter's Blue Subscription

One of his followers said Musk should be focused on more serious changes at Twitter.

Are you bored? Why are you changing something on @twitter? If you are going to do better from now on, please give privilege to reliable and accurate news! — Esra Öz (@fesraoz) April 10, 2022

Another follower tweeted about the literal meaning of "Titter."

And to those thinking Titter is related to breasts... Well This is what Titter means #ElonMusk #Titter pic.twitter.com/Uz9x3y8Kat — Rosy (@rose_k01) April 10, 2022

This man is single-handedly making Titter more enjoyable https://t.co/K8boyzQAXD — Stephanie (@StephHoover8) April 10, 2022

And there were memes on it as well.

Some of his followers also suggested a logo for the word.

got the new logo ready pic.twitter.com/GaLrdjvgl3 — MichaelSB (@spacebucks777) April 10, 2022

Can this be the new titter logo pic.twitter.com/WoVbHmPE4V — Celeste of Ð (@celestevilnueva) April 10, 2022

Also Read: Elon Musk Says This Is A 'Real Problem' When It Comes To The Media

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on flickr