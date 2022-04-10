 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Wants to Delete 'W' From Twitter, And His Followers Can't Stop Talking About It
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2022 4:49pm   Comments
After joining the Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) board, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk seems to have had quite a busy Sunday posting on Twitter.  

What Happened: In a series of tweets on Sunday, Musk came up with suggestions regarding the Twitter Blue subscriptions, ads on Twitter pages, and making Twitter's San Francisco headquarters a homeless shelter. 

In one of his tweets, Musk asked in a poll if the letter "w" should be removed from "Twitter."

On the poll, he left it with only two options: "yes" and "of course." 

The resulting word ‘Titter’ left a lot of his followers to talk about its meaning, and Musk’s post flourished with memes. 

Also Read: Elon Musk Pushes Dogecoin Payment Option For Twitter's Blue Subscription

One of his followers said Musk should be focused on more serious changes at Twitter.

Another follower tweeted about the literal meaning of "Titter." 

And there were memes on it as well. 

Some of his followers also suggested a logo for the word.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says This Is A 'Real Problem' When It Comes To The Media

Photo: Courtesy of Thomas Hawk on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: board member Elon Musk MuskNews Social Media Top Stories Tech General Best of Benzinga

