Apple's Anticipated 15-Inch Mac Notebook May Not Be Branded MacBook Air, Analyst Says

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 11:16pm   Comments
Apple's Anticipated 15-Inch Mac Notebook May Not Be Branded MacBook Air, Analyst Says

Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) new 15-inch Mac notebook might not carry the MacBook Air name, according to prominent analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Happened: Kuo predicts that mass production of the notebook will commence in the fourth quarter of 2023 if everything goes according to Apple's plans.

The analyst also said, while a larger display generally consumes more power, the 15-inch laptop could use the same 30W power adapter as MacBook Air.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock

Why It Matters: Kuo’s comments come after a report by AppleInsider that cited analysts as saying Apple may launch a larger-screened 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023 and also refresh the 13-inch MacBook Air.

Kuo said earlier this month that the upcoming MacBook Air will feature an all-new form factor and additional color options, but will come with an M1 chip instead of an M2 chip.

Bloomberg Columnist Mark Gurman has predicted that MacBook Air should see the biggest redesign in 2022, with a new M2 chip.

Apple is continuing to focus on self-reliance for device components and shift away from using chips made by Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC).

Price Action: Apple shares closed 2.3% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $174.07, but lost 0.1% in the after-hours session to $173.83, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Is The Recent Rally In GameStop Really A 'Classic Dead-Cat Bounce'?

Posted-In: MacBook Macs Ming-Chi KuoAnalyst Color News Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

