Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For April 8, 2022: SoFi, Tesla, Taiwan Semiconductors And More
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2022 9:47am   Comments
Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.

The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hosted the “cyber rodeo,” the grand opening event for Tesla’s Texas Giga factory. Musk noted the production for Cybertruck will begin in 2023. The CEO also teased a dedicated “robotax”’ service that would feature autonomous Tesla taxis. 

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) rose 19% to $4.60 during Friday’s premarket session as the stock may be under a short squeeze. The company is the top Reddit short squeeze mention on Friday.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is trading 14.16% lower over the last five trading sessions as President Joe Biden extends the student loan moratorium.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) rose 29.1% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. MedAvail shares jumped 64% on Thursday after Ally Bridge Group reported a purchase of roughly 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) fell 8.6% to $2.02 in premarket trading. Mobiquity recently said it has been selected by A-Nation as its data and programmatic advertising provider.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ: HMHC), a learning technology company, completed its sale to private equity investment firm Veritas Capital in a deal valued at $2.8 billion.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) completed its 1-for-10 stock split and is trading 3.97% lower during Friday’s premarket session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) first-quarter FY22 revenue jumped 36% to $491.1 billion. Higher demand for smartphones, computers, and car chips and the ongoing semiconductor crisis helped boost prices.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) is trading 16.89% lower during Friday’s premarket session as the company announced an offering of over 7 million shares.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Reddit wallstreetbetsNews Penny Stocks Crowdsourcing Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com