JPMorgan Chase Partners With EVgo To Install EV Charging Stations
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 12:16pm   Comments
JPMorgan Chase Partners With EVgo To Install EV Charging Stations
  • Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), has partnered with EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) to install charging stations.
  • Chase will pilot public fast electric vehicle charging stations across 50 of its U.S. branches beginning in the summer of 2022.
  • The move will support the firm’s aim to expand on-site solar power to approximately 400 additional branches by the 2022-end.
  • The charging stations will offer drivers access to 100kW and 350kW chargers that can charge vehicles as much as 80% in 15-45 minutes.
  • Chase expects to have all stations available for use by the summer of 2023.
  • Price Action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 3.19% at $12.57 on the last check Thursday.

