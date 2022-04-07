JPMorgan Chase Partners With EVgo To Install EV Charging Stations
- Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), has partnered with EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) to install charging stations.
- Chase will pilot public fast electric vehicle charging stations across 50 of its U.S. branches beginning in the summer of 2022.
- The move will support the firm’s aim to expand on-site solar power to approximately 400 additional branches by the 2022-end.
- The charging stations will offer drivers access to 100kW and 350kW chargers that can charge vehicles as much as 80% in 15-45 minutes.
- Chase expects to have all stations available for use by the summer of 2023.
- Price Action: EVGO shares are trading higher by 3.19% at $12.57 on the last check Thursday.
