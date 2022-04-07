 Skip to main content

A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 10:43am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) - P/E: 3.63
  2. California Resources (NYSE:CRC) - P/E: 5.94
  3. Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) - P/E: 3.33
  4. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) - P/E: 9.97
  5. PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) - P/E: 6.73

Vermilion Energy has reported Q4 earnings per share at $1.68, which has increased by 333.33% compared to Q3, which was -0.72. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.65%, which has decreased by 25.22% from last quarter's yield of 28.87%.

California Resources has reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.13, which has increased by 16.39% compared to Q3, which was 1.83. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.69%, which has increased by 0.16% from 1.53% last quarter.

Most recently, Centrus Energy reported earnings per share at $8.14, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $2.95. Most recently, Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.67. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.78%, which has increased by 0.64% from 1.14% last quarter.

PetroChina Co's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $1.41, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.87. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.31%, which has decreased by 3.43% from 8.74% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

