 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Grid Dynamics Shares Are Gaining Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 12:12pm   Comments
Share:
Why Grid Dynamics Shares Are Gaining Today
  • Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDYN) provided a positive update on its current operations and business continuity efforts in response to the conflict in Ukraine.
  • Needham analyst Mayank Tandon noted the critical takeaway from the update being a higher revenue guide. 
  • The 1Q22 outlook now called for $65 million+ in revenue, is well above the prior range of $55 million - $60 million. 
  • The company continues to hire staff in Western Ukraine, relocate existing employees to other regions of the world, and organically add staff in Central Europe, the US, Mexico, and India. 
  • Tandon was impressed with management's ability to quickly diversify their delivery and outperform their guidance in the face of the impact on their operations from the ongoing conflict. 
  • Tandon raised its outlook for 1Q22, FY22, and FY23, reiterating its Buy rating and raising the price target to $25 (55.1% upside) from $22.
  • Tandon saw the recent sell-off as overdone, especially in light of the robust demand environment, management's aggressive efforts to shift work away from Ukraine/ramp hiring in other regions, and the company's rock-solid balance sheet. 
  • Tandon saw the growth and margins pressured over the next few months, followed by a sharp recovery once headcount ramps in other regions and tensions eventually ease in Eastern Europe.
  • Price Action: GDYN shares traded higher by 5.82% at $15.92 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for GDYN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Northland Capital MarketsMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy
Nov 2021NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GDYN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GDYN)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Grid Dynamics Boosts Q1 Revenue Outlook; Expands Workforce Outside Of Eastern Europe
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com