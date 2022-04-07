 Skip to main content

Karat Packaging Forms JV To Build New Factory In Taiwan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 10:06am   Comments
  • Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ: KRT) has entered a definitive joint venture agreement with Happiness Moon Co. Ltd. to establish a new corporation, Green Earth Technology, to build a new 180,000 square-foot factory in Taiwan.
  • Karat will hold a 49% interest in Green Earth, with an initial investment of ~$6 million.
  • The new facility will have robotic automation to manufacture compostable foodservice products from bagasse, a derivative of sugar cane pulp.
  • Manufacturing will begin in 2H22, and the new plant is expected to produce approximately 7,560 tons of products in 2023.
  • About one-half of the production will cater to Karat's customers, with the remainder for other customers in Asia and Europe.
  • "The joint venture will enhance Karat's vertical integration in its supply chain and accelerate growth and margin expansion," said CEO Alan Yu.
  • Price Action: KRT shares traded at $18.25 on the last check Thursday.

