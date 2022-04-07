Momentus Stock Skyrockets On Launch Agreements With Elon Musk's SpaceX
- Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) has signed multiple launch agreements with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk-led company.
- These agreements reserve slots for Momentus on four upcoming SpaceX Transporter missions, including the Transporter-6 mission targeted for October 2022, Transporter-7 targeted for January 2023, Transporter-8 targeted for April 2023, and Transporter-9 targeted for October 2023.
- Momentus plans to fly its inaugural Vigoride demonstration flight on the upcoming SpaceX Transporter-5 mission.
- These slot reservations are in addition to a Launch Services Agreement signed in 2021 for the SpaceX Transporter-5 mission targeted for launch in June 2022.
- Price Action: MNTS shares are trading higher by 38% at $4.10 during the premarket session on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas