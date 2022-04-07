 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why 'The Black Swan' Author Thinks Its A Good Idea To Be Rich, But A Bad One To Be 'Too Rich'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 07, 2022 8:29am   Comments
Share:
Why 'The Black Swan' Author Thinks Its A Good Idea To Be Rich, But A Bad One To Be 'Too Rich'

Former options trader and essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb said on Twitter Wednesday that there is a lesson to be drawn from what is happening currently to the Russian oligarchs.

What Happened: The author of “The Black Swan” said that an old trader told him that “It is safer to be rich, but not too rich.” Taleb said what is currently happening to the Russian oligarchs confirms it.

“Russians with moderate fortunes under 50 [million] are off the radar screen,” said Taleb.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

Why It Matters: On March 11, the U.S. Treasury Department announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian and Kremlin elites such as the oligarchs.

Targets include the family of the Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov, prominent Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg and members of the Russian State Duma, according to a statement. 

More than 30 Russian billionaires are no longer on the Forbes’ World Billionaires List and those still on the list have lost a quarter of their wealth, reported Business Insider India. 

Currently, only two Russians are on the Forbes list — Egor Kulkov, a partner of Pharmstandard, and Denis Sverdlov, the CEO of British electric vehicle manufacturer Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), as per the report.

The richest person on that list is Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, with a net worth of $219 billion.

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have not been used for sanctions evasions by Russian oligarchs, according to a Cointelegraph report.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday that the Treasury had not seen significant use of cryptocurrencies to evade sanctions by both Russian oligarchs and government entities, as per the report. 

See Also: Here's How Much Donald Trump Is Worth

Photo: Courtesy of Salzburg Global Seminar on Flickr

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Morning Brief: Top Stories Dominating Financial Media on Thursday, April 7
Cybertruck And More: Tesla's Giga Texas Event Today Expected To Dish Out Surprises
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?
Elon Musk Shares Photo Of Him Smoking Weed To Show What Twitter Board Meetings Will Look Like Now
BREAKING: Tesla Recalls 127,785 Model 3 Vehicles In China Over Manufacturing Defects
Elon Musk Teases Tesla Giga Texas 'Grand Opening Party' With Video, Photos; To Speak At Event Tonight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Nassim Nicholas Taleb oligarchy Russia-Ukraine WarNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com