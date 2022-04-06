 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Star Bulk Inks Joint Letter Of Intent To Develop Iron Ore Green Corridor
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 2:07pm   Comments
Share:
Star Bulk Inks Joint Letter Of Intent To Develop Iron Ore Green Corridor
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK) has signed a joint letter of intent to establish a consortium to assess the development of an iron ore Green Corridor between Australia and East Asia.
  • The consortium is led by the Global Maritime Forum, and its partners include BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO), and Oldendorff Carriers GmbH & Co. KG.
  • Green Corridors are shipping routes where the economics, infrastructure, and logistics of zero- or near-zero-emission shipping are more feasible.
  • The consortium members seek to jointly examine green ammonia supply, bunkering, and first-mover support mechanisms required to participate in a sustainable Australia-East Asia iron ore Green Corridor.
  • The partners intend to establish a framework as a preliminary step toward the real-world implementation of a green iron ore shipping value chain.
  • Price Action: SBLK shares are trading lower by 3.46% at $26.51 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBLK)

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Star Bulk Carriers Stock In The Last 5 Years
Why Jim Cramer Likes Truist Financial
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Star Bulk Carriers Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com