 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Like Tesla, Toyota Motor Looks To Develop Autonomous Driving Tech With Cheaper Cameras
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 2:26pm   Comments
Share:
Like Tesla, Toyota Motor Looks To Develop Autonomous Driving Tech With Cheaper Cameras
  • Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) unit Woven Planeta has joined Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to promote self-driving technology without expensive sensors like lidars, Reuters reports.
  • Woven Planet used cameras that are 90% cheaper than sensors and conveniently installed in passenger car fleets, which could help drive down costs and scale up the technology.
  • Toyota would still use multiple sensors like lidars and radars for robotaxis and other autonomous vehicles for road safety.
  • Tesla has been betting on cameras to collect data from over 1 million vehicles on the road to develop its automated driving technology.
  • Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo and other self-driving car firms added lidars to a few vehicles.
  • Price Action: TM shares traded lower by 0.68% at $176.45 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM)

3 Ways Rising Gas Prices Are Impacting The Auto Industry
Volkswagen To Scrap Dozens Of Models To Focus On Premium Market: FT
'God, We Were Lucky': Ford CEO Shares Family Tidbit About Chris Farley And 'Tommy Boy'
Toyota US Sales Decline 14.7% In Q1; EVs Constitute Quarter Of Volume
Toyota Motor Debuts 2023 GR Corolla
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga's 2022 EV Listmakers Are Accelerating Electrification Efforts Around The Globe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com