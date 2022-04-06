Like Tesla, Toyota Motor Looks To Develop Autonomous Driving Tech With Cheaper Cameras
- Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) unit Woven Planeta has joined Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to promote self-driving technology without expensive sensors like lidars, Reuters reports.
- Woven Planet used cameras that are 90% cheaper than sensors and conveniently installed in passenger car fleets, which could help drive down costs and scale up the technology.
- Toyota would still use multiple sensors like lidars and radars for robotaxis and other autonomous vehicles for road safety.
- Tesla has been betting on cameras to collect data from over 1 million vehicles on the road to develop its automated driving technology.
- Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo and other self-driving car firms added lidars to a few vehicles.
- Price Action: TM shares traded lower by 0.68% at $176.45 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.