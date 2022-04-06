DNV Grants Industry-First Type Approval For Ballard's FCwave Marine Fuel Cell Module
- Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) has earned Europe's first Type Approval for its marine fuel cell module FCwave from DNV, one of the world's top classification and certification agencies.
- The Type Approval is a significant step in commercializing Ballard's fuel cell technology for marine applications. It is critical to include fuel cells as part of zero-emission solutions for the marine industry.
- "The Type Approval from DNV is highly important in building market confidence in hydrogen fuel cells and validates that FCwave™ is designed, tested, and prepared for installation," said Søren Østergaard Hansen, General Manager, Marine, Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S.
- Price Action: BLDP shares are trading lower by 8.29% at $10.95 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.