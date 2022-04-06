5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) - P/E: 7.52 UGI (NYSE:UGI) - P/E: 7.19 Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 9.74 Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) - P/E: 9.08 Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) - P/E: 6.78

This quarter, Genie Energy experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.16 in Q3 and is now $1.12. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 5.67%, which has increased by 1.77% from last quarter's yield of 3.9%.

Most recently, UGI reported earnings per share at $0.93, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $-0.34. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.01%, which has decreased by 0.04% from 3.05% last quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.19 in Q4 to $0.34 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.49%, which has increased by 0.35% from 8.14% last quarter.

This quarter, Vidler Water Resources experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.06 in Q3 and is now $1.85. Energy Co of Minas Gerais saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.22 in Q2 to $0.05 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.84%, which has decreased by 5.63% from last quarter's yield of 6.47%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.