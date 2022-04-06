 Skip to main content

Boeing Partners With Microsoft, Amazon, Google For Cloud Services
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2022 9:37am   Comments
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is deepening its strategic relationship with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) to drive its digital transformation.
  • Boeing will use the Microsoft Cloud and its AI capabilities to upgrade its technology infrastructure and mission-critical applications with intelligent new data-driven solutions, opening up new ways of working, operating, and conducting business.
  • Boeing also expanded its relationship with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), extending its cloud operations and streamlining its approach to cloud computing.
  • Boeing has selected AWS as a strategic cloud provider and will use AWS's cloud portfolio to strengthen its digital foundations for engineering and manufacturing.
  • Aside from the cloud relationship, Amazon Air has expanded its fleet to more than 110 Boeing planes to facilitate the delivery of goods to Amazon clients worldwide.
  • Boeing also partnered with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) to support its cloud transformation by migrating hundreds of applications across multiple business groups and aerospace products to Google Cloud.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 2.17% at $178.66 on the last check Wednesday.

