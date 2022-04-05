 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Seeks To Sell Off US Mall Portfolio: Report
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Seeks To Sell Off US Mall Portfolio: Report

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTC: UNBLF), the French commercial real estate company, is looking to sell off most of its U.S.-based malls after purchasing the properties four years ago for roughly $14 billion.

What Happened: The Wall Street Journal reported Unibail CEO Jean-Marie Tritant announced the timeline for shedding its U.S. portfolio in an address to the company’s investors. At the end of 2021, the company valued its U.S. portfolio at $13.2 billion, at the end of last year, and the Journal reported that Unibal executives were confident they could achieve their deleveraging target even if the portfolio sells at a 30% discount of its internal valuation.

Unibail entered the U.S. market when it acquired Westfield, an Australian-headquartered commercial real estate company with properties, in 2018. The company’s U.S. portfolio consists of 27 malls, most operating under the Westfield brand, with 16 of the properties based in California. Tritant told his company’s investors that a sale could be achieved “thanks to the quality of our U.S. assets…and the overall strength of the recovery, which is driving occupancy and long-term lease rental growth.”

See Also: Ruell's Report: New Metaverse Tokens

Why It Happened: The COVID-19 pandemic had a deleterious impact on shopping malls, with properties remaining closed for months while consumers shifted to e-commerce for their shopping needs.

One casualty of the pandemic was Colin Dyer’s position as chairman at Unibail – he stepped down in November 2020 after activist investor Leon Bressler successfully maneuvered himself into the leadership role by insisting the company jettison its U.S. holdings in order to reduce its debt. Tritant, who became CEO in January 2021, allied himself with Bressler by insisting on a European-centric focus.

The company has been slowly ridding itself of underperforming properties, selling a 34-acre property last month for $150 million that was the former site of Los Angeles’ Promenade Mall and allowing lenders to take back five regional malls last year.

Photo courtesy Westfield Mall Trumbull in Connecticut

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UNBLF)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Colin Dyer commercial real estate Jean-Marie Tritant Leon Bressler retail shoppingNews Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com