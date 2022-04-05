Northrop Grumman, AT&T Partner To Power 5G-Enabled Defense Capabilities
- Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) have agreed to collaborate to research and develop a digital battle network powered by AT&T 5G and Northrop Grumman's advanced mission systems, to support the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).
- The collaboration plans to deliver a cost-effective, scalable, open-architecture solution that will help the DoD connect distributed sensors, shooters, and data from all domains, terrains, and forces.
- "Our collaboration with AT&T brings together some of the best capabilities in defense and commercial communications to meet the evolving requirements of JADC2," said Ben Davies, VP and general manager, Networked Information Solutions division, Northrop Grumman.
- Price Action: NOC shares are trading higher by 1.02% at $456.92 and T lower by 0.74% at $24.00 on Tuesday's last check.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.