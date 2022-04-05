 Skip to main content

Keurig Dr Pepper Names Ozan Dokmecioglu To Succeed Bob Gamgort As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 9:26am   Comments
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDPhas appointed Ozan Dokmecioglu, currently CFO & President of International, as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective July 29, 2022. 
  • Bob Gamgort, Chairman and CEO, will serve as Executive Chairman of Keurig for two years to support the transition.
  • In addition, Gamgort has committed to remaining a significant investor in Keurig, maintaining at least half of his shareholdings during his tenure as Executive Chairman.
  • As CEO, Dokmecioglu will lead the execution of the company's strategy, while Gamgort will lead the Board and oversee the deployment of discretionary cash flow.
  • The move follows the successful completion of Keurig's three-year merger integration period.
  • Price Action: KDP shares closed higher by 0.31% at $38.36 on Monday.

