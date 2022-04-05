 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cars.com Finance Chief Steps Down; Appoints Jandy Tomy As Interim CFO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2022 5:59am   Comments
Share:
Cars.com Finance Chief Steps Down; Appoints Jandy Tomy As Interim CFO
  • Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) revealed the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sonia Jain from her post, effective April 15, 2022.
  • Jain is leaving to pursue a new opportunity with a pre-IPO, venture capital-backed company. 
  • The company has appointed Jandy Tomy, Vice President and Treasurer, to serve as interim CFO. 
  • Cars.com has retained a search firm to fill the permanent CFO position.
  • CARS reaffirmed its previously communicated Q1 and annual 2022 outlook made on February 24, 2022.
  • Price Action: CARS shares closed higher by 0.41% at $14.67 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CARS)

10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Cars.com Clocks 3% Revenue Growth In Q4; Plans $200M Buyback
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com