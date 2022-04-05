Cars.com Finance Chief Steps Down; Appoints Jandy Tomy As Interim CFO
- Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) revealed the resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sonia Jain from her post, effective April 15, 2022.
- Jain is leaving to pursue a new opportunity with a pre-IPO, venture capital-backed company.
- The company has appointed Jandy Tomy, Vice President and Treasurer, to serve as interim CFO.
- Cars.com has retained a search firm to fill the permanent CFO position.
- CARS reaffirmed its previously communicated Q1 and annual 2022 outlook made on February 24, 2022.
- Price Action: CARS shares closed higher by 0.41% at $14.67 on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management