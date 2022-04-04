 Skip to main content

Ford Mustang Mach-E EV Sales Jump Sequentially In March, Even As Numbers For Gas-Powered Version Drop
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 04, 2022 9:21pm   Comments
Ford Mustang Mach-E EV Sales Jump Sequentially In March, Even As Numbers For Gas-Powered Version Drop

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) on Wednesday reported a sequential jump in Mustang Mach-E sales in March, even as gas-powered versions of the vehicles dropped significantly amid semiconductor shortages and production halts.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based company sold 2,363 Mach-Es in March, a jump of about 18% over February but a decline of 10% year-on-year.

Ford began selling the Mach-E, its first all-electric crossover, in December 2020. At the time, the automaker sold just three units of the model.

For the first quarter of 2022, Ford sold 6,734 Mach-Es, 1.8% higher than a year earlier. Sales, however, fell 18.7% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Mustang Mach-E competes with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLAModel Y compact crossover.

See Also: Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Nearly Halve In February, Mark Bigger Drop Than Gas-Powered Version

Gasoline Version Sales: Ford’s iconic gas-powered Mustang sales came in at 3,615 units in March, a decline of 50.5% year-on-year and 23% from the previous month.

For the first quarter, Ford sold 13,986 gas-powered Mustangs, a 19% fall from a year earlier, but 23.2% higher on a sequential basis.

Ford currently makes the Mach-E for the U.S. and European markets at a plant in Mexico and recently started delivering locally made models in China.

The legacy automaker is expected to begin commercial production of the F-150 Lightning — the electric version of its best-selling truck in the spring. 

Ford had last month split its EV and internal combustion businesses as it looked to boost profit margins and improve operational efficiency.

Price Action: Ford stock closed 0.06% higher at $16.6 a share on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Ford

