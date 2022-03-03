 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Nearly Halve In February, Mark Bigger Drop Than Gas-Powered Version
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2022 12:27am   Comments
Share:
Ford Mustang Mach-E Sales Nearly Halve In February, Mark Bigger Drop Than Gas-Powered Version

Ford Motor Co’s (NYSE: FMustang Mach-E sales nearly halved in February, the automaker’s monthly sales data showed on Wednesday, posting a bigger drop than its gasoline counterpart.

What Happened: The Dearborn, Michigan-based company sold 2,001 Mach-Es in February, a fall of about 46.5% year-on-year and 15.6% over January. It was also the lowest monthly sales for Mach-E since September.

Ford began selling the Mach-E, its first all-electric crossover, in December 2020. At the time, the automaker sold just three units of the model.

See Also: Ford January Mustang Mach-E Sales Record A Modest 1% Jump Sequentially But Automaker Is Ramping Up Production

Gasoline Version Sales: In contrast, Ford’s iconic gas-powered Mustang sales came in at 4,700 units in February, a 16.8% year-on-year fall and a 17% sequential decline.

Ford currently makes the Mach-E for the U.S. and European markets at a plant in Mexico and recently started delivering locally made models in China.

The legacy automaker is expected to begin commercial production of the F-150 Lightning — the electric version of its best-selling truck in spring this year. 

Ford on Wednesday split its electric vehicle and the internal combustion businesses as it looks to boost profit margins and improve operational efficiency.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 8.4% higher at $18.1 on Wednesday.

Photo by Craig James on Wikimedia.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Why Ford Analysts See Reorganization As 'Dawn Of New Era,' Expect Other Automakers To Follow Suit
Why Ford, Fisker, GM, Tata Motors And Tesla Shares Are Falling Today
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Elon Musk Issues Challenge To UAW: Try And Unionize Tesla Fremont Factory Workers At Your 'Convenience' And See if You Win
Rivian Faces Growing Online Backlash After Increasing Car Prices, Thousands Claim To Cancel Orders
Ford Christens EV Unit As Model e — A Name Elon Musk Was After For Tesla Sedan In 2014
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs F-150 Lightning Ford Mustang Ford Mustang salesNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com