Intevac Bags $54M Order For 200 Lean Systems
- Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) has received a $54 million order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
- The order includes eight expanded-module systems, each configured with 28 process chambers to produce advanced hard disk drive (HDD) media.
- The order is scheduled to ship over multiple quarters beginning in mid-2023 and will be reflected in the company's backlog at its fiscal first-quarter end of April 2, 2022.
- "We are pleased to announce Intevac's largest 200 Lean order in over 12 years," said CEO Nigel Hunton.
- Price Action: IVAC shares are trading higher by 6.48% at $5.75 on the last check Monday.
