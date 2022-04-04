 Skip to main content

Intevac Bags $54M Order For 200 Lean Systems
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 2:52pm   Comments
  • Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVAC) has received a $54 million order for multiple 200 Lean systems.
  • The order includes eight expanded-module systems, each configured with 28 process chambers to produce advanced hard disk drive (HDD) media.
  • The order is scheduled to ship over multiple quarters beginning in mid-2023 and will be reflected in the company's backlog at its fiscal first-quarter end of April 2, 2022.
  • "We are pleased to announce Intevac's largest 200 Lean order in over 12 years," said CEO Nigel Hunton.
  • Price Action: IVAC shares are trading higher by 6.48% at $5.75 on the last check Monday.

