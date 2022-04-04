 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

American Express Website and App Down, Customers Face Digital Services Disruption
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
American Express Website and App Down, Customers Face Digital Services Disruption
  • American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) customers faced more disruption as a systems issue restricted access to the credit card firm's digital services, Bloomberg reports citing a company email.
  • The company recently tweeted that it is facing a system issue hindering access to products & services on the web & mobile app.
  • The issue led to a backlog of customer care calls causing longer-than-usual wait times.
  • American Express assured working towards the issues.
  • Price Action: AXP shares traded lower by 0.11% at $186.97 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP)

If You Invested $1000 In American Express 20 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Where American Express Stands With Analysts
American Express Whale Trades Spotted
(AXP) - Analyzing American Express Company's Short Interest
Markets Rise Following Lower-Than-Expected Weekly Jobless Claims
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For March 17, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com