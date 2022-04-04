American Express Website and App Down, Customers Face Digital Services Disruption
- American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) customers faced more disruption as a systems issue restricted access to the credit card firm's digital services, Bloomberg reports citing a company email.
- The company recently tweeted that it is facing a system issue hindering access to products & services on the web & mobile app.
- The issue led to a backlog of customer care calls causing longer-than-usual wait times.
- American Express assured working towards the issues.
- Price Action: AXP shares traded lower by 0.11% at $186.97 on the last check Monday.
