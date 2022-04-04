Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) - P/E: 6.02 Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) - P/E: 5.21 AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) - P/E: 7.14 Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) - P/E: 5.71 Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) - P/E: 8.94

Paramount Global saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.76 in Q3 to $0.26 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.46%, which has increased by 0.2% from last quarter's yield of 2.26%.

Most recently, Groupon reported earnings per share at $0.18, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.38. AMC Networks's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.54, whereas in Q3, they were at 2.68. Most recently, Altice USA reported earnings per share at $0.56, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.58. Its most recent dividend yield is at 10.8%, which has increased by 10.8% from 0.0% in the previous quarter.

Urban One has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.12, which has decreased by 52.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.25.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.