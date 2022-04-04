 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Electric Vehicle Dreams Remain Vulnerable To Surging Battery Prices
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 7:36am   Comments
Share:
Electric Vehicle Dreams Remain Vulnerable To Surging Battery Prices

Russia's Ukraine invasion has jeopardized the car industry's multibillion-dollar bet on cheaper electric vehicle batteries, rendering them unprofitable and uncompetitive.

Global demand played a crucial role in driving the prices of critical raw materials for EV battery manufacturing nickel, lithium, and cobalt. 

But with Russia accounting for 11% of the world's nickel and supply chains already stretched, the war has sent the cost of such commodities skyrocketing, the Financial Times writes

The price of these three metals required in a 60KWh battery, enough for a large family sport utility vehicle, rose from $1,395 a year ago to more than $7,400 in early March. 

The costs of aluminum, steel, and copper, also used in engine-powered models, have risen since the invasion. 

Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) CFO Arno Antlitz saw the costs of both cars increasing thanks to the rising prices of rhodium, palladium, and platinum for the catalytic converters in combustion engine cars. 

BMW sustainability chief Thomas Becker also seemed indifferent, thanks to supply contracts with battery cell suppliers and the rising petrol costs triggering interest in EVs.

Experts saw electric car prices rising in the longer term as battery material costs accounted for about a third of the EV vehicle prices paid by motorists dampening enthusiasm for both manufacturers and consumers.

Battery suppliers SK On and LG Chem Ltd (OTC: LGCLF) saw the surging prices affecting their profitability.

Negotiations between carmakers and suppliers will determine who shouldered the loftiest burden of the rising prices. Vehicle makers saw a continued fall in the cost of batteries through technology change and economies of scale.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + TLT)

SEC Examinations Unit To Strengthen Policing Against Private Fund Failings: FT
Tribes, Industry Groups Agree To Boost US Hydroelectric Power, But Congress Needs To Act
Carrefour, Daphni Partner To Launch Venture Capital Fund Focused On Digital Retail Startups
EXCLUSIVE: Li-Metal Announces Trading On The OTC And DTC Eligibility
These Were The 20 Most Searched Tickers On Benzinga In The First Quarter: Did Your Favorite Stock Make The List?
Cathie Wood Says Most Money Managers Are Short-Sighted, Recommends This Investment Horizon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Top Stories Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com