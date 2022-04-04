 Skip to main content

Carrefour, Daphni Partner To Launch Venture Capital Fund Focused On Digital Retail Startups
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 7:08am   Comments
  • French retail giant Carrefour (OTC: CRRFYhas partnered with European venture capital firm Daphni to launch Dastore, a venture capital fund.
  • The fund aims to invest in early-stage startups addressing the digital retail space. 
  • The fund will initially invest €80 million by taking minority stakes in high potential emerging startups in France and globally.
  • The move comes after Carrefour pledged to spend €3 billion between 2022 and 2026 to step up digital expansion, Reuters reported.
  • The investment will focus on business areas related to Carrefour's digital strategy priorities, such as new e-commerce businesses, data, and digital tools for operations and financial services in retail and logistics and supply chain.
  • Price Action: CRRFY shares closed at $4.31 on Friday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

