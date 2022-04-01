GitLab Shares Critical Technical Vulnerability That Could Compromise Users, Accounts
- GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) has addressed a critical severity vulnerability, Bleeping Computer reports.
- GitLab urged users to immediately upgrade all GitLab installations to the latest versions to block potential attacks.
- "Our investigation shows no indication that users or accounts have been compromised, but we're taking precautionary measures for our users' security," GitLab assured.
- The glitch could enable remote attackers to take over user accounts using hardcoded passwords.
- The bug impacted GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).
- Static passwords accidentally set during OmniAuth-based registration in GitLab CE/EE triggered the flaw.
- Price Action: GTLB shares traded lower by 1.09% at $53.86 on the last check Friday.
