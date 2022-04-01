 Skip to main content

GitLab Shares Critical Technical Vulnerability That Could Compromise Users, Accounts
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2022 2:16pm   Comments
GitLab Shares Critical Technical Vulnerability That Could Compromise Users, Accounts
  • GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) has addressed a critical severity vulnerability, Bleeping Computer reports.
  • GitLab urged users to immediately upgrade all GitLab installations to the latest versions to block potential attacks.
  • "Our investigation shows no indication that users or accounts have been compromised, but we're taking precautionary measures for our users' security," GitLab assured.
  • The glitch could enable remote attackers to take over user accounts using hardcoded passwords.
  • The bug impacted GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).
  • Static passwords accidentally set during OmniAuth-based registration in GitLab CE/EE triggered the flaw.
  • Price Action: GTLB shares traded lower by 1.09% at $53.86 on the last check Friday.

