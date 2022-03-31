Why GameStop Shares Are Surging After Hours

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company filed a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing plans for a stock split.

Under the plan, GameStop will request shareholder approval at its upcoming annual meeting to increase the authorized shares of common stock from 300 million to 1 billion in order to implement the split.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The stock is extremely popular amongst retail traders.

See Also: Could GameStop Reach $400 Again? Technically Yes And Here's Why

GME 52-Week Range: $77.58 - $344.66

The stock was up 11.7% in after-hours trading at $186.63 at press time.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.