Why GameStop Shares Are Surging After Hours
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company filed a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing plans for a stock split.
Under the plan, GameStop will request shareholder approval at its upcoming annual meeting to increase the authorized shares of common stock from 300 million to 1 billion in order to implement the split.
GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The stock is extremely popular amongst retail traders.
GME 52-Week Range: $77.58 - $344.66
The stock was up 11.7% in after-hours trading at $186.63 at press time.
