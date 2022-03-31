 Skip to main content

Ampco-Pittsburgh Subsidiary Bags Customer Contract Win
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 3:45pm   Comments
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp's (NYSE: AP) Buffalo Air Handling Division has received a $9.6 million order for a custom air handling unit project for a major healthcare provider in the southeastern U.S.
  • The company noted that this is the largest single order the Buffalo Air Handling division has seen in decades.
  • "Our total order backlog is now up by around one-third compared to prior year Q1, given the growth in Air & Liquid Systems, and as roll demand for flat-rolled steel and aluminum has accelerated and as forged engineered product demand has grown, particularly given the rise in oil prices," said CEO Brett McBrayer.
  • Price Action: AP shares are trading lower by 0.63% at $6.30 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

