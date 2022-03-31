 Skip to main content

Triumph Secures Contract Extension For 787 Cargo Door Actuation System
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 2:55pm   Comments
  • Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) facility in Clemmons, North Carolina, Actuation Products & Services, has extended a contract with a major European aerostructures provider to supply a Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 787 Cargo Door Actuation System. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Designed, integrated, qualified, and manufactured by Triumph, the product line complements a portfolio of cargo door and utility actuation systems used on many transport aircraft.
  • Products include actuators, uplocks, pumps, motors, reservoirs, and control valves for commercial and military aircraft.
  • Price Action: TGI shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $25.57 on the last check Thursday.

