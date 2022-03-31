 Skip to main content

Dynatrace Expands Partnership With Amazon Web Services
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2022 1:41pm   Comments
  • Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DThas expanded its partnership with Amazon.Com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS). 
  • Under the partnership, Dynatrace will work with AWS to align on new product and solution development.
  • The initiative will provide organizations worldwide with easier access to the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform through the AWS Marketplace.
  • Under the existing collaboration, the Dynatrace platform supports more than 100 AWS services, including AWS Lambda and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS).
  • "Dynatrace was purpose-built to enable digital innovators in the world's largest organizations to deliver flawless and secure digital interactions," said chief marketing officer Mike Maciag.
  • Price Action: DT shares are trading lower by 0.25% at $47.68 on the last check Thursday.

