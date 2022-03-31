5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the financial services sector that may be worth watching:

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) - P/E: 7.31 Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) - P/E: 9.57 Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) - P/E: 9.01 Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) - P/E: 5.83 Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) - P/E: 8.7

This quarter, Northrim BanCorp experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.42 in Q3 and is now $1.31. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.95%, which has increased by 0.52% from 3.43% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Heartland Financial USA experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.27 in Q3 and is now $1.12. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.12%, which has increased by 0.01% from 2.11% last quarter.

This quarter, Lincoln National experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $1.62 in Q3 and is now $1.56. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.45%, which has increased by 0.02% from last quarter's yield of 2.43%.

Investors Title's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $9.94, whereas in Q3, they were at 7.63. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.95%, which has increased by 0.15% from 0.8% in the previous quarter.

Axis Capital Holdings's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $2.13, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.01. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.08%, which has decreased by 0.38% from 3.46% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.