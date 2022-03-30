Disney Roped In Google Veteran As Streaming CTO
- The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) roped in Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google veteran Jeremy Doig as the new CTO of its streaming organization, Variety reports.
- Disney Streaming, a part of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, helps to monetize content from Disney’s studios and networks.
- From April, Doig would lead the global technology teams that run Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Star Plus.
- Doig succeeded Joe Inzerillo, a key architect of Disney Plus and the Mouse House’s other streaming services.
- In January, Inzerillo joined Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) as CPO and CTO.
- Doig, who served Google for 18 years, was most recently the VP of engineering, where he led the development of new standards for video technologies powering YouTube and the Chrome browser.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 1.23% at $140.60 on the last check Wednesday.
